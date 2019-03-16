|
Mary Virginia Kangas, age 86, of Rudyard, Michigan, died March 12, 2019, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born May 21, 1932, in St. Ignace, Michigan, to Russell and Leona Josephine (Simon) Brown.
Virginia grew up in St. Ignace and attended LaSalle High School. She married Herbert William Kangas on June 22, 1957, and made their home in Rudyard where they raised five children. Once her children were school aged, Virginia started housekeeping at hotels in St. Ignace where she worked for over twenty years. Herbert died in 1989 and Virginia moved back to St. Ignace.
Virginia was a member of the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Rudyard. She enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, and going to rummage sales over the years. Virginia loved spending time with family and babysitting her grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by her brother, Louis Brown of San Francisco, California; sons, Herb and Kathy Kangas of Dafter, Michigan, and Bryan and Marcy Kangas of Rudyard; and daughters, Holly and Chris Strzelecki of Crosby, Texas, Bonnie and Rick Sadler of Kingsford, Michigan; and Connie and John Basel of Traverse City, Michigan. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Kangas; granddaughter, Candance Sadler; sister, Helen Litzner; and brothers, Simon Brown and Marion Brown.
Virginia was good hearted and opened her home to anybody in need. She was a wonderful mother and will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Rudyard. Interment will be at North Rudyard Township Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to at alz.org.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 16, 2019