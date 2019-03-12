Home

ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Patricia Pauline "Patsy" (Mastaw) Cox

Patricia Pauline "Patsy" (Mastaw) Cox Obituary
Patricia Pauline (Mastaw) Cox - much loved wife, daughter, sister, and aunt, affectionately known as Patsy, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2019, with family by her side. She was born August 1934, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Alphonse and Agnes (Ford) Mastaw.
Patsy was one of 16 children.   She was a devout Christian who served the Lord in so many ways. Patsy was an incredibly giving Lady who loved helping others. She enjoyed her family and singing while husband Verne played guitar. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephews and kids of any age. Patsy attended bible school in Dallas, TX in the mid-1970's. She later was employed at Sault Tribe Enrollment.
Patsy is survived by siblings Elaine Faragher, Brian (Joyce) Mastaw, Jerry Mastaw, Richard Mastaw, Franklin Mastaw, and Nancy (Larry) Evans and over 50 nieces, nephews, along with many cousins. 
Patsy was predeceased by her husband Verne Cox, parents Alphonse and Agnes; siblings Terry Barr, Charles Mastaw, Jackie Smith, Billy Mastaw, John Mastaw, Mary Catherine Mastaw, Carol Mastaw, Darlene Mastaw, and Daniel Mastaw.
Visitation will be held at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home Tuesday, March 12, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 13, 11 a.m. at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Pearce officiating.
Donations can be made to The Ball Hospice House in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan or the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 12, 2019
