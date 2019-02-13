|
|
Paul Anthony Sabatine of Sault Ste. Marie and Cedarville, Michigan was born September 29, 1939 and passed in peace and comfort at his Les Cheneaux Island home from cancer on February 7, 2019 in the presence of family. Paul was a fun and loving husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend to many.
Paul attended Sault High School, the United States Naval Academy, and Michigan State University (Class of 1963). In his youth he was a star athlete, earning all-state football tackle honors.
After completion of college, Paul worked with Michigan Bell as a lineman then transitioned to the computer division which prepared him for the opportunity to work in computer programming with Singer Corporation. Paul subsequently cofounded a business writing computer code for many businesses around the Eastern United States. After years of travel, Paul moved his family back to Sault Ste. Marie and transited into the banking industry with Sault Savings Bank a.k.a. Sault Bank. For many years, Paul was Chairman and President of the Bank. Throughout his career at Sault Bank and after, Paul was a true entrepreneur joining with various business partners to establish, purchase and operate several successful small business and real estate developments.
Paul led an amazing and exemplary life filled with adventure and learning. He had a passion for work, reading, boating, woodworking, motorcycle touring, outdoor exploration and social gatherings; especially those epic Cedarville gatherings on water, ice or land. As an accomplished captain, he engaged on many yachting journeys through the Great Lakes, Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean which included completion of the boating "Great Loop". He was a Yooper and a Looper. He enjoyed warm trips to the south for escapades in Key West and Caribbean scuba diving. Paul was an avid shooter, hunter and sportsman. He established the unique Merganser duck camp built on a U.S. Corp of Engineers vintage barge beautifully placed in Munuscong Bay. He was instrumental in founding the Sault Ste. Marie chapter of Ducks Unlimited and supported many area sporting clubs.
The good folks of the Les Cheneaux Islands know him as a legendary man, true friend and outstanding member of the community. Many will think of Paul when they hear the phrase, "fire in the hole" and then recall the deafening cannon boom that disturbed the peace of the island life whether day or night.
He is survived by his wife Karen (Howson) Sabatine; son Andrew Paul Sabatine and wife Colleen Knecht Sabatine of Traverse City; three granddaughters, Paige Alexandria, Aida Valentina and Vera Lin Sabatine; brother James Sabatine of Cedarville, Michigan; sister Gilda Sabatine of Ashtabula, Ohio; and sister Antoinette Cerabone of Waterford, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph (Joe) Sabatine, his son Anthony (Tony) Sabatine, and former wife Roseanne Cleary Sabatine all of Sault Ste. Marie.
The family wishes to express great respect and thanks for the care Paul received, especially from his lifelong friend Doctor Blake Slater. Paul is celebrated by his family and friends.
A time of remembrance through a celebration of life will be announced at a later date for this coming summer to salute a life well lived. Donations in honor of Paul Sabatine will be directed to District Athletics Program at Sault Ste. Marie High School, attention to Michelle Bennin, 876 Marquette Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783. Michelle Bennin, Business Director, is available via email, [email protected] or phone 906-635-3839 ext. 5021.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 13, 2019