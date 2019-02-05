|
|
Leo Burby of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away unexpectedly at War Memorial Hospital on January 28, 2019. He was born in San Fransisco, California on August 18, 1985.
Leo is survived by his father Ralph "Daniel" Burby Jr., Uncles Jim Burby and George "Paul" Burby, and cousins Crystal, Amber, and Angela, as well as many members of extended family in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Garden River.
Leo was preceded in death by his brother Ben Burby and mother Suella Jean Knapp.
Memorial services will be held at the Garden River Community Center on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Hovie Funeral Home.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 5, 2019