Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hovie Funeral Home Inc
558 Bingham Ave
Sault Sainte Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-3304
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden River Community Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Burby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Daniel "Leo" Burby III


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph Daniel "Leo" Burby III Obituary
Leo Burby of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away unexpectedly at War Memorial Hospital on January 28, 2019. He was born in San Fransisco, California on August 18, 1985.
Leo is survived by his father Ralph "Daniel" Burby Jr., Uncles Jim Burby and George "Paul" Burby, and cousins Crystal, Amber, and Angela, as well as many members of extended family in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Garden River.
Leo was preceded in death by his brother Ben Burby and mother Suella Jean Knapp.
Memorial services will be held at the Garden River Community Center on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Hovie Funeral Home.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries