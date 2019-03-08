The Sault News Obituaries
|
Rebecca Sue "Becky" Golladay


Rebecca Sue ""Becky"" Golladay, age 55, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019, at her home.
Becky was born on February 26, 1964, in Grosse Point Farm, Michigan. She married Tim Golladay on November 16, 1984, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Becky enjoyed going for drives and going shopping. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was always volunteering her time at various places. Becky was a member of the Sault Tribe.
Becky is survived by her husband: Tim Golladay; her four children: Daniel (Susan) Brady, Lisa (Brent) Vassar, Marcus (Jen) Golladay, and Robert Golladay all of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan: and 8 grandchildren: Chaz, Justin, Adalyn, Alex, Taylor, Erin, Marcus, and Mason. Becky is also survived by a sister: Marge (Tim) Thompson.
Becky was preceded in death by her mother: Judith Lillian Hirt; her father: Donald Lee Lundy; step-father: Ronald Hirt; and a brother: Donald B. Lundy.
A private memorial service will be held on a later date. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 8, 2019
