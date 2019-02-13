|
|
Richard V. Donaldson was born on November 28, 1941 and passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019 in Naples, Fla.
He was a longtime resident of Kinross, Michigan. Richard was a veteran of the Armed Forces and a proud member of the Honor Guard for many years.
He will be missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathleen Northey; his sisters: Sharon Rosenberg and Linda Donaldson; his brother-in-law, Bob Rosenberg; and his nephew Aaron Rosenberg.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in his memory to The Veterans of America or the Humane Society in Kinross.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 13, 2019