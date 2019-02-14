|
Rodney Roy Hoath of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away February 10, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. He was born June 11, 1964.
Survived by parents Roy and Liz Hoath; daughter Stephanie Hoath (Brian); brother, Steven Hoath (Terri); nephew, Jamie Hoath; grandson, Cole; granddaughter, Ryan; his longtime companion, Sue Bumstead; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a Sault Tribe member and worked many years at Kewadin Casino as a slot technician. His hobbies were working on cars, snowmobiles, motor bikes and building remote control cars and trucks.
There will be no services held.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 14, 2019