Home

POWERED BY

Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
7740 W. St. Joseph Hwy.
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Camp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Ellen Camp


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue Ellen Camp Obituary
Sue Ellen Camp, age 58, of Lansing, MI, passed away February 28, 2019. She was born October 31, 1960, in Chicago, IL, to Luther and Charlotte (Fillman) Camp. She was raised in Newberry and Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and then moved to Lansing.
Sue had a great laugh and a great sense of humor. She loved to read, play games, and loved spending time with family and friends. She was generous, loving, and kind. Sue was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lansing.
She is survived by her son, Keith (Jen Moore) Camp; grandchildren, Cameron and Seth Camp, and Bryon Antcliff; brothers, Richard (Susan) Camp and Allen (Stacey) Camp; sisters, Lynda (Mike) Irvin, Kathleen (Wayne) Fahler, Paula Camp, Leslie (Jeff) Goddard, Patricia (Andrew) Ketchum, and Janet (Mike) DeMartelaere; nieces and nephews, Michelle Irvin, Lisa Munro, Kristen Cottelit, Chris Camp, Joel Goetz, Kimberly Keefer, Kevin Atkinson, Robert Camp, Cody and Jordan DeMartelaere, Darren Camp, Andrew and Jesse Ketchum, Ben Goddard, Charlotte Camp, Rachel and Donilyn Goddard; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Conan Irvin.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 7740 W. St. Joseph Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917. Memorial contributions may be made to her church.
Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now