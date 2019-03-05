|
|
Sue Ellen Camp, age 58, of Lansing, MI, passed away February 28, 2019. She was born October 31, 1960, in Chicago, IL, to Luther and Charlotte (Fillman) Camp. She was raised in Newberry and Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and then moved to Lansing.
Sue had a great laugh and a great sense of humor. She loved to read, play games, and loved spending time with family and friends. She was generous, loving, and kind. Sue was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lansing.
She is survived by her son, Keith (Jen Moore) Camp; grandchildren, Cameron and Seth Camp, and Bryon Antcliff; brothers, Richard (Susan) Camp and Allen (Stacey) Camp; sisters, Lynda (Mike) Irvin, Kathleen (Wayne) Fahler, Paula Camp, Leslie (Jeff) Goddard, Patricia (Andrew) Ketchum, and Janet (Mike) DeMartelaere; nieces and nephews, Michelle Irvin, Lisa Munro, Kristen Cottelit, Chris Camp, Joel Goetz, Kimberly Keefer, Kevin Atkinson, Robert Camp, Cody and Jordan DeMartelaere, Darren Camp, Andrew and Jesse Ketchum, Ben Goddard, Charlotte Camp, Rachel and Donilyn Goddard; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Conan Irvin.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 7740 W. St. Joseph Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917. Memorial contributions may be made to her church.
Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 5, 2019