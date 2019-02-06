|
|
William "Bill" Marshall DeLong Sr. went to be with his Lord on January 29, 2019, while in the company of his wife, Norma "Tootie" DeLong.
Bill was born in Iroquois, Illinois on June 28, 1936 son of the late George and Cora (Riley) DeLong. He was raised in Hulbert, Michigan with siblings Walter "Walt", Doris "Tootie" Planck, Elsie, Marjorie "Margie Bennett", Charles "Charlie" and Chester "Chet". He enlisted in the United States Navy on August 23, 1955 and was honorably discharged August 22, 1961 attaining the rank of Aviation Ordnanceman Third Class. While fulfilling his obligation to the U.S. Armed Forces, he married the former Norma Marie Barker in Brunswick, Maine June 13, 1957, where he was stationed. They later lived in Petoskey, Michigan where he was a police officer there from 1962 to 1977. He served in the Michigan Army National Guard from 1977 until his retirement on June 28, 1996 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He moved back to Hulbert in 1977 with Norma and his son, Bill. He was a Deputy Sheriff of Chippewa County from 1977 to 1987. Norma and Bill owned and operated the Paradise Restaurant in Paradise, Michigan from 1984 to 2002. They retired to Hulbert, Michigan in 2002, where he resided until his passing.
Amongst his favorite hobbies were bird hunting, riding his four-wheeler, mowing the lawn, playing cribbage, watching baseball and Westerns and reading Louis Lamour. He enjoyed attending church services and Bible studies at Community Bible Church in Strongs, Michigan, where he was a member and served as a deacon for many years. He was cherished by the community and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his siblings Walt, Tootie, Elsie, Charlie and Chet.
He leaves behind his children Terri DeLong, Cheryl (DeLong) Baudoin, William "Bill" Jr. and Jane (Holmes) DeLong; grandchildren Mark and Erin (Waldner) Turner, Erik Waldner, Terry and Robyn (Baudoin) Carrick, Vincent and Rachael (Baudoin) St. Onge, Brandan DeLong, Charlotte DeLong, Amelia DeLong and Jennifer Kruizenga. In addition, he is survived by 13 precious great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews and sister Marjorie.
Funeral services will be held in the spring at Strongs Community Bible Church with military honors following at the Hulbert Township Cemetery to be announced.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 6, 2019