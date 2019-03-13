ANDREW BENET CROCKETT of Matewan, W.Va., was born on November 25, 1948, at Matewan, W.Va., a son of the late Andrew and Lucille Jackson Crockett, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Matewan, W.Va. Honoring services were 12 noon, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Franklin Jones officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation for friends and family was one hour before the service, at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services, Matewan, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019