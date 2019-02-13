Obituary Print BARBARA KEYSER DINGESS SOLANICS | Visit Guest Book

BARBARA KEYSER DINGESS SOLANICS, 70, of Logan, W.Va., departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. She was born January 11, 1949, in West Hamlin, W.Va., the daughter of Audrey Holstein Keyser of Henlawson, W.Va., and the late Woodrow Keyser. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents Gerard and Martha Keyser and Quince and Agnes Holstein, her husband Donald D. Dingess, two nephews, Dan Keyser and Ralph Kolovich Jr., three brothers-in-law, Jerry Mays, Ralph Kolovich and Tom Thacker, one sister-in-law, Susie Keyser and her father and mother-in-law, Sim and Nancy Hundley. Barbara enjoyed singing, writing, playing Candy Crush, taking care of her cats and spending time with her family. In addition to her mother, those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Debra (Bryan) Dingess Brennan; five sisters, Martha Thacker, Delores (Herman) Clay, Patsy (Roger) Bailey, Janet Kolovich Frye and Cheryl (Jess) Adams; two brothers, Danny Keyser and Woodie Keyser; two grandchildren, Joshua and Jonathan Brennan, who were the lights of her life and knew her as GiGi; and a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Services will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., with Steve Harley officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va., at a later date. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.

220 Main Ave

Chapmanville , WV 25508

