BOBBY LEE NICHOLS

BOBBY LEE NICHOLS, born on November 5, 1948, in Logan, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2018, in Charlotte, Tenn., at the age of 70. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother Mary Nichols Mays and his grandparents Leo and Ruby Senator, his younger brothers Rand Oliver and Jerry Mays, and his sister Sandra Mays Ellis. Survivors include his wife Jane Collier Nichols; one son, Joshua (Christa Howes) Nichols; one daughter, Melanie D. Nichols; grandsons Roman Nichols, Lazarus Nichols, Joshua Nichols, William Nichols; one granddaughter, Albana Nichols; and one great-granddaughter, Adessa Dotson Nichols; nieces and nephews Cindy Mays Martin, Mistel Wiant, Chris Mays, Brett Collins, Caleb Owsley, Kyra Owsley, Elijah Wiant, Ethan Mays, Evan Mays and Hailey Collins. We would also like to mention he is survived by cousins Tony Senator, Mickey Senator, Willie Senator, Frank Lacava, Jimmy Lacava, and many friends he has made on his life's journey that are too numerous to mention. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan. For email condolences, go to

