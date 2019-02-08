Obituary
Print

BRIAN DALE MEADOWS


BRIAN DALE MEADOWS, 42, of Garner, N.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., son of Edith Meadows of Garner, N.C., died Feb. 2. He worked in the Energy Control Center of Duke Energy Progress in Raleigh, N.C. Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com