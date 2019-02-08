BRIAN DALE MEADOWS, 42, of Garner, N.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., son of Edith Meadows of Garner, N.C., died Feb. 2. He worked in the Energy Control Center of Duke Energy Progress in Raleigh, N.C. Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
