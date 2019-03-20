CARL EDWARD BROWNING, 79, of Amherstdale, W.Va, husband of Joyce Phillips Browning, died March 15 in Dignity Hospice House, Chapmanville, W.Va. He retired from the WV Department of Highways. There will be a celebration of life, noon Wednesday, March 20, at Becco (W.Va.) United Baptist Church; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and an hour before service Wednesday at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting his family. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dignity Hospice, Chapmanville.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019