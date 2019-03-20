Obituary
Print

CARL EDWARD BROWNING


CARL EDWARD BROWNING, 79, of Amherstdale, W.Va, husband of Joyce Phillips Browning, died March 15 in Dignity Hospice House, Chapmanville, W.Va. He retired from the WV Department of Highways. There will be a celebration of life, noon Wednesday, March 20, at Becco (W.Va.) United Baptist Church; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and an hour before service Wednesday at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting his family. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dignity Hospice, Chapmanville.
Funeral Home
Krantz-Mcneely Funeral Home Inc
115 Market St
Man, WV 25635
(304) 583-6582
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com