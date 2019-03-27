Obituary Print CHRISTOPHER CANTERBURY | Visit Guest Book

On Wednesday March 20th 2019, CHRISTOPHER CANTERBURY departed this life for his heavenly home following injuries sustained in a work related accident. Chris was raised by his beloved parents in Logan County, W.Va. He has been employed by AEP for 21 years. Chris was an avid sports fan, he supported many sports teams but was raised a Logan Wildcats fan and after marriage was adopted into the Tug Valley Panther family. He loved both areas immensely. Chris' passion for youth sports was displayed by his dedication to coaching Little League sports in the area even before he had his own children. Chris was a friend to everyone who crossed his path, he did not know a stranger. If you did not know anyone in a room, you would quickly know Chris, he would make sure of it. He was loved by children and adults alike, the one to call when you needed a helping hand or just a word of encouragement. Chris' beautiful family are truly the loves of his life. Chris' bond with them will live on through them. Chris' daughter Hailey was the apple of his eye, he was always her biggest fan. Chris' son Noah, referred to him as his "BFF" and that is exactly what he was. Chris made a lifelong impression on the people of Logan and Mingo counties and his beloved state of West Virginia. This impression will live on in the hearts and minds of the people whose lives he touched. Chris was preceded in death by his loving mother, Phyllis Canterbury; sister, Sherry Curry; in-laws, Curtis Hinkle and Carol Runyon Ooten; grandparents, Edgar and Vinnie Canterbury and Sherman and Nora Crosby Kennedy. Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, April, and their children, Noah and Hailey Canterbury; father, Emil Canterbury; brothers, Mark (Daw) Canterbury, Michael Canterbury and Pat (Jackie) Canterbury. He cherished all of his nieces and nephews: Paige Hensley, Jessie Copley, Drew Copley, Matthew Canterbury, Valerie (Don) Chenier (Kelsey and Dalton), Blake (Kelly) Canterbury (Nora) and Jordan Canterbury, Jonathan (Christina) Curry and MaRanda (Chris) Jones. He also leaves behind one sister in law, Sarah (Joey) Queen, as well as a special extended family that he cherished. To name Chris' friends would not be possible, he was loved by all. He did have a special brotherly bond with his friend, Brian Perry. Chris has been awaiting the arrival of the arrival of his newest niece, Isabella, due in April 2019. Pallbearers will be Al Smith, Charles Curry, Toby Hatfield, Randy Saunders, Bill Martin, Shawn Newman, Coty Whitt and Jeremy Bowen. Funeral services will be held at the 20 Whitman Church on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Joaquine Ooten officiating. Burial will follow in the Ooten Cemetery at Trace Creek, W.Va. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-10 p.m. at the 20 Whitman Church. Online condolences can be made at

215 Riverside Drive

Delbarton , WV 25670

