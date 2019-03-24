DEBRA ANN CLARK, 56, of Lundale, W.Va., wife of Clifford Clark, died March 21 at home. She had worked as an office cashier at Lowe's in South Charleston, W.Va. There will be a celebration of life 1 p.m. Sunday, Lundale Freewill Baptist Church; entombment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Krantz-Mcneely Funeral Home Inc
115 Market St
Man, WV 25635
(304) 583-6582
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019