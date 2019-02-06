DONALD HUGH GARTIN, 80, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Donna Jean Gartin, died Feb. 3 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019