DONALD RAY "DON" BOGAR, 85, of Sidney, Ky., passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Pikeville Medical Center. Don was born December 3, 1933, at Canada, Ky., to the late William Mack Bogar and Arlena Blackburn Bogar. Don was a retired manager of Huntington Steel in Pikeville, Ky. He stayed very active in his retirement, playing guitar, fishing and painting. He was also a member of the Sidney Missionary Baptist Church. Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Bogar; his children, Donna Sue Workman of Sidney, Ky., Lena J. (Danny) Smith of Sidney, Ky., Diane L. (John) Dorais of Texas, and William R. (Ruth) Bogar of Sidney, Ky. Don is also survived by his sister Jeanette (Jeffrey) Meadows of Ballfork, Ky., and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Zeke Stepp officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery at Sidney, Ky., where the men of Sidney Missionary Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers. Visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Bogar family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.
