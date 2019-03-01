EDNA MAE ELLIS, 83, of Bruno, W.Va., died Feb. 26 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Sandlick Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sandlick Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Mounts Funeral Home Inc
4Th Ave & Venus St
Gilbert, WV 25621
(304) 664-3322
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019