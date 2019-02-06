EDNA MARIE MARTIN ONEY, 74, of Williamson, W.Va., passed away February 4, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 8, 1944, at Elk Creek, W.Va., the daughter of the late Earl Thomas and Lydia White Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband Jerry Oney; brother Roy Martin and sisters Ora Hall and Nanny Mounts. Edna was a homemaker. Her survivors include her children, Earl Stanly Baisden of Lick Creek, W.Va., and Betty Jane Baisden of Williamson, W.Va.; brothers Troy (Francis) Martin, Carl (Betty) Martin, Bill Martin, Dewey (Rose Anna) Martin, Jim (Rhodean) Martin and Larry (Ann) Martin; grandchildren Faith Browning, Crista Baisden, Brittany Bevins and Arain Justice, great-grandchildren Skylynn, Kynslei and Dreden. Edna will be missed by many nieces, nephews and family and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Chafin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Bostic officiating. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday evening. Upon the request of Edna, cremation will take place following the funeral. Online condolences can be made at www.ChafinFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019