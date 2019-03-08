EMIL STEVEN FERRELL, 68, of Sharples, W.Va., passed away March 6, 2019. He was a son of the late Emil and Lenore Ferrell. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Timmy Ferrell. He is survived by three brothers, Mickey Ferrell, Freddie Ferrell and Tommy (Nancy) Ferrell; his companion, Emily Casterline, and her sons, Dale and Dewayne Casterline, who he thought of as his own; and three grandchildren. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019