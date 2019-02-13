FRANKLIN DELANO FILLINGER, 85, of Upper Crawley Creek, W.Va., widower of Nola Fillinger, died February 8 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial will follow in Fillinger Cemetery, Upper Crawley Creek, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019