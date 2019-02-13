Obituary
FRANKLIN DELANO FILLINGER, 85, of Upper Crawley Creek, W.Va., widower of Nola Fillinger, died February 8 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial will follow in Fillinger Cemetery, Upper Crawley Creek, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home.
