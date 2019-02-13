GEORGIA ADKINS, 85, of Harts, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was born June 2, 1933, in Harts, W.Va., a daughter of the late Wootson and Blanche Maynard Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Ray Adkins; one stillborn son; brothers Flavil Thompson, Herbert Thompson, Wootson "Junior" Thompson and Andrew Thompson; sister Bertha "Miss" Moore; one special grandson, Brennan Frye; and her father and mother-in-law, Earl and Cora Adkins and Mae and Elwyn Parsons. Georgia enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center with Helena Maynard, Vonn Tomblin and all of her special lady friends going to church, traveling and spending time with her entire family. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters Darlene Thompson Brock of North Carolina, Lola Frye of Tennessee, and Beverly (Carlson) Bowers of Verdunville, W.Va.; sons Neal (Josephine) Thompson of Michigan, Anthony "Tony" (Wilma) Adkins of Chapmanville, Steve (Laura) Adkins of Guyandotte, W.Va., Jim (Sue) Adkins of Harts, W.Va., and Jamie (Susie) Adkins of Dallas, Texas; 31 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother Joe (Marie) Thompson of Tennessee; sister Grace Watts of Harts; and a host of nieces and nephews and will be missed by many. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Guyan Freewill Baptist Church, Little Hart, W.Va., with Eric "Tubby" Rakes officiating. Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be on Friday, February 15, 2019, starting at 6 p.m. at the church. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019