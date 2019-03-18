Obituary Print HARRY GUSTAVUS "GUS" SHAFFER Jr. | Visit Guest Book

HARRY GUSTAVUS "GUS" SHAFFER JR., 93, of Daniels, W.Va., died March 9, 2019, at The Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 8, 1926, in Madison, W.Va., the son of the late Harry G. and Brookie Turley Shaffer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Mary Lee Kenney Shaffer. Gus and Mary Lee were married August 20, 1949, and their loving devotion to each other is an example to all who knew them. Throughout their marriage, they were each other's favorite companions. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine Blair, Jane Johnson and Margaret Frobase; and his brother, Winfield T. Shaffer; as well as an infant granddaughter, Margaret Palmer Shaffer. Gus attended Scott High School and Greenbrier Military Academy, and served in the Army Air Corps prior to enrolling at West Virginia University, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and Mountain Honorary. He supported the Scouts for many years, earning his Eagle Scout as a youth and the Silver Beaver award as an adult. He graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1950 and joined his father in the law firm Shaffer & Shaffer, PLLC, where he practiced for the duration of his distinguished legal, business and civic career. He was the mayor of Madison, W.Va., for 16 years, past president of the Madison Rotary Club , long-time chairman of Boone National Bank, past president of the West Virginia State Bar and a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers. His many and varied interests are a reflection of his love of life, but his true passion was in serving Christ through service to others. He was a long-time member of Madison Baptist Church, where he served in various leadership roles, but most importantly as a Sunday School teacher. Most recently, Gus and Mary Lee were members of the United Methodist Temple in Beckley, W.Va. He was certified by Stephen Ministries and provided one-on-one care to those who were hurting and struggling in life. He was a member of Gideons International, and Gus and Mary Lee traveled the entire country as active members of Habitat for Humanity. Gus is survived by two daughters, Susan (Tom) Gilpin of Huntington, W.Va., and Ann (Jim) Bunch of Houston, Texas; and a son, Harry G. "Chip" Shaffer III (Sarah) of Madison, W.Va. He was the beloved "Pop" to eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Bunch (April) of Houston, Texas, and their son Jackson; David Bunch (Shannon) of Chapel Hill, N.C., and their daughters Sophia and Lilly; Katherine Gilpin Skahen (Martin) of Syracuse, N.Y., and their children Caroline and Charles; Andrew Gilpin (Allison Bean) of New York, N.Y.; Ann Gilpin Lentell (Ryan) of Natick, Mass., and their sons Thomas and James; Harry G. "Gus" Shaffer IV of Morgantown, W.Va.; Carl Shaffer (Lauren Gerchufsky) of Charleston, W.Va.; and William Palmer Shaffer of Knoxville, Tenn., as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who love and admire him. His family wishes to acknowledge and thank Pam Sadzewicz who provided loving care to Mary Lee and Gus for many years and also the many caregivers including those of Hospice in his final days. Funeral services were Wednesday, March 13. The family received friends and family beginning at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Madison Baptist Church, 426 Second Street, Madison, W.Va. The funeral service began at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Jim Butcher officiating. Burial followed in Boone Memorial Park in Madison. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. In thanksgiving for Gus' life and generous spirit, in lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial contributions to the Shaffer Family Fund at the Boone County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 38, Madison, WV 25130. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com Funeral Home Handley Funeral Home - Danville

