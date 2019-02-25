HAZEL RUTH CASTO, 96, of Hewett, W.Va., passed away February 22, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richmond and Alberta Ball; husband of 62 years, Girt Casto; son, Philip Casto; daughter, Judith Faye Casto; sisters, Ruby White and Oma Hager; and brothers, Ardith Ball and Opie Ball. Surviving are her daughters, Karen (Stanley) Dolin and Ann (Frank) Smith; grandchildren, Tami (Dave) Riggs, Debi (Harry) Chambers, Brian (Louise) Smith, Kris (Chuck) Mitchell, Steve Casto, JW (Chrystal) Dolin and Jonathan (Amanda) Casto; eight grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with the Rev. Roger McCauley officiating. Burial followed in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
