HERBERT MANLEY, 91, of Chapmanville, W.Va., father of David Manley of Chapmanville, Eric Manley of Greenville, S.C., and Kevin Manley of Phoenix, Ariz., died Jan. 31 in Trinity Healthcare, Logan, W.Va. He was a teacher and principal, and safety director for Chafin Coal Company. By his request, there will be no visitation nor service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019