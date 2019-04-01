HOBERT LEE BAIRE, 68, of Bandytown, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2019, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Geraldine Baire. He was a Marine. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; siblings, Johnie (Sue) Baire, Lenna Mae Baire and Aubrey Baire of Bandytown, W.Va., Wandea Pridemore and Donreda Baire of Madison, W.Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Martha Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil Rowe and the Rev. Chip Frame officiating. Burial will follow in Bandy Green Cemetery, Bandytown, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the Baire family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019