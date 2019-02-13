IVA JEAN VINSON (nee Porter), passed away February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry. Loving mother of Sherri (Bob - deceased), Drema (Paul) and Willard (deceased). Loving step-mother of David (deceased), Richard, Carol and Henry (Judy). Loving grandmother. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12 noon at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Friends may call on the family on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Honaker Funeral Home in Logan, W.Va. For email condolences go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of the arrangements in West Virginia.
Honaker Funeral Home Inc
200 Main St
Logan, WV 25601
(304) 752-1311
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019