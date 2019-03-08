Obituary Print JANICE LEE (THORNHILL) BOWEN | Visit Guest Book

JANICE LEE (THORNHILL) BOWEN, age 81, passed peacefully from this world on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Circleville, Ohio. She was born at home, near Williamson, West Virginia, on June 19, 1937 to the late Eli and Ida Newsome Thornhill. Jan was raised in Big Splint, West Virginia, a small town in the heart of Appalachian coal country; she attended the Nolan Grade School. Jan was baptized at the Rock House Baptist Church in Ragland, W.Va. Jan was the last survivor of seven Thornhill siblings; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sylvia, Marie, Virginia and Lotus; her brothers, Virgil and Robert. On November 9, 1957, Jan married her loving husband of over 62 years, James M'c'adoo (Mack) Bowen. Together they moved to Columbus, Ohio, shortly after being married. Mack and Jan raised three children; Sandy Shaw of Circleville, Ohio, Bruce Bowen of Circleville, Ohio, and Dennis Bowen and wife Julie of Dayton. Jan was a dedicated mother and homemaker. While primarily calling Circleville, Ohio, home, Jan loved going "down home" to West Virginia, coaxing her husband to go on any weekend of two days or more. In addition to caring for her children at home, she dutifully cared for her mother, Ida, at home for the last decade of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren warmly. She loved music, reading novels and enjoyed old movies. Survivors include her children; grandchildren, Tim Shaw and wife Abigail of Worthington, W.Va., Kevin Shaw of Kingston, Ohio, Eric Kirkwood of Dayton, Ohio, Shawn Kirkwood of Huber Heights, Ohio, and James Matthews of Dayton, Ohio; numerous great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Her hospitality, warm smile and friendly nature will be missed; may she dwell with the Father in his great house forever. Amen. Funeral service will be held noon Friday, March 8, 2019 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio. Burial will be in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-12 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

1455 North Court Street

Circleville, OH 43113

