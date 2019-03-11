JARROD ELLIOTT BOWEN, 45, of Racine, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at home after a long illness. He was born June 28, 1973, to the late Larry and Lana Bowen of Racine, W.Va. Jarrod is survived by his wife, Christy Lewis Bowen; children, Spencer and Selise of Racine, W.Va., Jonathan of Statesville, N.C., and Codie (Kristen) of Madison, W.Va.; grandkids, Jaxson, Freya, Natalee and Danny Lee; a sister, Lara (Bart) of Waxhaw, N.C. Pallbearers will be Johnny Lewis, Vince Massey, John Moyer, Brian Daniel, John Vealey, Logan Kirk, Alex Massey and Kirby Totten.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019