JIMMIE J. BALL, age 84, of Reedy, West Virginia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Camden Clark Hospital. Jimmie was born in Greenview, West Virginia, on October 24, 1934. He was a retired heavy equipment operator after 30 years of service with Ranger Fuel Company, Westmoreland Coal Company and Perry & Hylton Coal Company. Jimmie also worked for Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, Michigan. Jimmie enlisted in the United States Army in 1954, serving five years. He began basic training at Fort Ord in California, later shipped overseas to Germany. He was stationed at Fort Carson Army Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jimmie enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and restoring cars as a hobby. Jimmie was preceded in death by his mother and father, Albert J. and Alma F. Ball; an infant daughter, Veronica Lynn Ball; and his brothers, Billy Lowe, Richard Ball and George Ball. He is survived by his daughters, Lisha Nelson (Marc) and Leslie Carr (Cameron); sons, Travis Ball (Sam) and Cody Ball; grandchildren, Brianna Nelson, James Nelson, Cierra Carr and Corey Carr; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Coleman and Kristlyn Coleman; brothers, Charlie Ball (Margaret), Frank Ball and Elbert Ball; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends and family from noon-2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, 439 Phipps Avenue, Danville, West Virginia. Graveside service and Military Honors by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578, Madison,W.Va., will follow at Memory Gardens, Low Gap, West Virginia, with Minister Richard Runyan assisted by Frank Ball. Family and friends are welcome to share any memories. His daughters would like to thank Nurse Donna Adams and Dr. Davis of Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia, for the personal care and compassion for their father. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to The Dementia Society of America. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
