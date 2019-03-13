Obituary Print JOHNNY RAY DILLON | Visit Guest Book

JOHNNY RAY DILLON, 31, of Millers Creek Road, Williamson, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019, at his residence. Born October 12, 1987, in South Williamson, Ky., he was the beloved son of Judy Elkins Dillon and the late Billy Glenn Dillon. In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. Johnny was a very special baby and grew to become a very special man. He was deeply and dearly loved as a son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Johnny was a graduate of Tug Valley High School and continued to attend the day program at Logan-Mingo Mental Health. He loved attending the day program. There he enjoyed being with his friends as they were involved in so many fun and educational activities. They also enjoyed lots of class outings and many field trips. At home, he enjoyed listening to bluegrass and country music, and dancing to music even as he was confined to his "dancing chair." He also enjoyed his favorite drink, Dr. Pepper. Johnny was so dearly loved by his mother, Judy, who dedicated her life to her son's care and wellness. Johnny's special pal was his nephew, Brandon Dillon, to whom he was especially close. Brandon gave Johnny extra attention, love and affection. He was always happy to help and assist Johnny in any way. Johnny was a very special gift to his family. His special needs and sweet personality endeared him to everyone who knew him. He will be sorely missed, yet fondly and affectionately remembered as a very special young man who gave great joy to his entire family. In addition to his mother, Judy, Johnny is survived by his brothers, Richard (Pam) Dillon, Big Splint, W.Va., and Jimmy Elkins of Verdenville, W.Va.; his nephews, Brandon and Richard Dillon, Randall Maynard and Colton Elkins; nieces Madison Elkins and Kira Bryant; great-nephews Tyson, Brayden and Ashton Dillon; aunts and uncles Juanita Powers, Ann (Johnny) Fox, Brenda (Johnny Ray) Dillon, Pauline Spears, Don (Sheila) Elkins, Cliffford "Jimbo" Elkins, Johnny Elkins, Bob (Linda) Elkins, and Mitchell (Norma) Elkins. He is also survived by a special friend, Martha Duncan. Visitation is on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, West Williamson, W.Va. There will be a special service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Weaver Mortuary. Reverends Ray Taylor and Earl White will officiate. Interment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. You may express online condolences at

