Obituary Print JOSEPH E. BOWERY

JOSEPH E. BOWERY, 88, of Crooked Creek, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston surrounded by his loving family. Born July 1, 1930, in Logan, W.Va., he was the son of the late Ulysses G. and Pearl Lively Bowery. He was also preceded in death by his Aunt Cora Chandler. Joe was a U.S.

JOSEPH E. BOWERY, 88, of Crooked Creek, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston surrounded by his loving family. Born July 1, 1930, in Logan, W.Va., he was the son of the late Ulysses G. and Pearl Lively Bowery. He was also preceded in death by his Aunt Cora Chandler. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran at the end of WWII (The Big Red One) and served in the National Guard for a total of 22 years. Joe was a longtime member of the Central United Baptist Church, and was known as a fun-loving and caring member and brother to all the congregation, who loved and adored him. Joe was a driver for Betsy Ross Bakeries, Valley Bell Dairy, UPS, and Amherst Coal. Those left to cherish the memory of Joe include his wife of 65 years, Ruth Fortner Bowery; one daughter, Kimberly Anne Bowery Carlton of Charleston; and one son, Joseph (Connie) E. Bowery II of South Charleston; four grandchildren, Joey Bowery, Matt Bowery, Sarah(Jarred) Newhouse and John Carlton; two great-grandchildren, Brianna Bowery and Jaxson Newhouse. Joe was known as "The Cat" to many nephews, nieces, family, and friends who loved him dearly. He will be missed by all. A special thank you to Joey Fortner Bias and Mark "Gertrude" Bias and Bill Wooten for the special attention you gave to our dad, and continue to give to our mom. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Central United Baptist Church in Logan, with Rev. Randy Skeens officiating. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery at Institute. Military graveside rites will be conducted at the cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 6 to 8 p.m., and also one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bill and Ramona Wooten Scholarship Fund, C/O Central United Baptist Church P. O. Box 1558 Logan, WV 2501. For email condolences go to www.honakerfuneralhome.org . Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Funeral Home Honaker Funeral Home Inc

200 Main St

Logan , WV 25601

(304) 752-1311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Southern WV from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All West Virginia obituaries Independent Herald Mineral Daily News-Tribune Point Pleasant Register Southern WV The Coal Valley News The Herald-Dispatch The Logan Banner Williamson Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com