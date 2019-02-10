Obituary Print LEWIS NORD of Godby Heights | Visit Guest Book

LEWIS NORD of Godby Heights, Logan County, West Virginia, went to sleep in death Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky, after a short illness. Lewis lacked two months being 92 years old. Lewis was born March 1, 1927, in Mallory, W.Va., to Louis and Maude Nord. His early childhood was spent in the Triadelphia District of Logan County and Cherry Tree. His father was killed in a mining accident in Mallory when he was only 3 years old, and afterward his mother, he and his older brother, Bill, moved to Logan. Lewis worked for the National Baking Company in Cherry Tree before marrying Annabelle Enyart in 1944. He was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1945 and served in the Pacific Arena. While on military duty, his first son, Billy, was born. Upon returning home, he resumed work at the Sunbeam bakery and move to Godby Heights, where he lived the remainder of his life. He had two additional sons and two daughters, Billy (Linda) of Kenna, W.Va., Robert (Janet) of Oceana, W.Va., Anna Dowdy (Clark) of Switzer, W.Va., Thomas of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Dena Smith (Everett) of Meadow Bridge, W.Va. Lewis is also survived by five grandchildren, Josh, Heather, Jennifer, Aaron and Matthew, and five great-grandchildren, Presley, Kate, Elayna, Gabrielle and Ethan. While working for the Sunbeam bakery, Lewis ran a delivery route in the Mount Gay/Mud Fork/Holden area. In the 1970s, he moved to the Keebler Baking Company as a local distributor. In the late 1980s he became the first independent distributor for McKee Baking Company's Little Debbie cakes in southern West Virginia. Lewis' wife of 50 years, Annabelle, died in 1994 after a long illness. He remarried in 1996 to Brenda Bennett, a longtime friend, who survives him. In addition, he is survived by a stepson, Robert (Tempie); two stepgrandsons, Robbie and C.J.(Stephanie); and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Hallie and Carson. At Lewis' request he will be cremated, and there will be no services. He was a humble man and wanted no fanfare on his passing. He is sleeping now, awaiting his name to be called in the great resurrection. Published in Southern WV from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith U.S. Marines Return to today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

