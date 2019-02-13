LINDA PERKINS of Red Jacket, W.Va., was born December 8, 1939, a daughter of the late Russell and Violet Collins Hardesty, departed this life Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Williamson Memorial Hospital of Williamson, W.Va. Honoring services will be on Wednesday February 13, 2019, at 12 noon at First Assemblies of God of North Matewan, W.Va., Pastor Lowell Sparks, Reverends Rusty and Cameron Newsome will officiate; burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens of Maher, W.Va. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the church with a service at 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may also be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services Inc., of Matewan, W.Va.
Chambers Funeral Services - Matewan
Rt. 49 Hatfield Bottom PO Box 485
Matewan, WV 25678
(304) 426-4181
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019