Obituary Print MARGARET ANNE (HOLLANDSWORTH) DOUGHTY | Visit Guest Book

MARGARET ANNE (HOLLANDSWORTH) DOUGHTY, March 12, 1933 - March 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Margaret Anne Doughty April 13th at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Macy and Son Funeral Directors, McMinnville, Ore. Margaret was lovingly surrounded by family as she was welcomed into Heaven, March 18, 2019. From her birth place of Prosperity, W.Va., to the Alaskan Tundra, Margaret lived in multiple states during her lifetime. In her teen years Margaret worked in the family restaurant. The majority of her 40 year career was spent as a bookkeeper. She was loved by many in the communities she lived in. Margaret made countless meals for family, friends and neighbors over the years when needed. She loved to help and serve others! One of her passions was holiday baking, her family and friends loved those goodies! Her greatest love was for her family, affectionately known as Margie by family and longtime friends from her youth. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William Sheldon Doughty; father, Paul Revere Hollandsworth; mother, Mayme Dott Kilgore; and sister, Patricia Dean Keskey. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Ann Wertanen; son, Sheldon William Doughty; grandson, Andrew David Wertanen; granddaughter, Carolyn Marie Wertanen; one great-grandson and sister, Barbara Louise Woodard. Memorial contributions may be made to or Mann High School Scholarship Fund. To leave condolences visit

135 NE Evans St

McMinnville , OR 97128

