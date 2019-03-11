MARION "SISSY" PRIDEMORE, 91 years old, of Bob White, W.Va., was born to Sid and Garnett Green on Jan. 26, 1928, and went to her heavenly home on March 7, 2019. Sissy was preceded in death by her husband, Willie; children, Sharon, Shirley and Timmy; grandson, Mathew; sister, Vivian Riffe; brother, Ellis Green; and niece, Sandra Coon. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gordon Eversole; grandsons, Tim and Nikki Pridemore; great-grandchildren, Melinda, Tony, Brittany and Timothy; nephews, Eddie Green, Johnny Eversole, David Eversole and Jimmy Fife; niece, Brenda Bowman; and great nieces and nephews. Also left to remember Marion are her friends and church family. Thank you to Hillcrest Healthcare Center and Boone Memorial Hospital for their excellent care of our loved one. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Wharton Missionary Baptist Church with Darrell Searls and Gary Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Noah White Cemetery, Bim, W.Va. Friends may call one hour to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019