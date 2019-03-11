Obituary Print MARION "SISSY" PRIDEMORE | Visit Guest Book

MARION "SISSY" PRIDEMORE, 91 years old, of Bob White, W.Va., was born to Sid and Garnett Green on Jan. 26, 1928, and went to her heavenly home on March 7, 2019. Sissy was preceded in death by her husband, Willie; children, Sharon, Shirley and Timmy; grandson, Mathew; sister, Vivian Riffe; brother, Ellis Green; and niece, Sandra Coon. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gordon Eversole; grandsons, Tim and Nikki Pridemore; great-grandchildren, Melinda, Tony, Brittany and Timothy; nephews, Eddie Green, Johnny Eversole, David Eversole and Jimmy Fife; niece, Brenda Bowman; and great nieces and nephews. Also left to remember Marion are her friends and church family. Thank you to Hillcrest Healthcare Center and Boone Memorial Hospital for their excellent care of our loved one. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Wharton Missionary Baptist Church with Darrell Searls and Gary Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Noah White Cemetery, Bim, W.Va. Friends may call one hour to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. You may express your condolences to the family at

MARION "SISSY" PRIDEMORE, 91 years old, of Bob White, W.Va., was born to Sid and Garnett Green on Jan. 26, 1928, and went to her heavenly home on March 7, 2019. Sissy was preceded in death by her husband, Willie; children, Sharon, Shirley and Timmy; grandson, Mathew; sister, Vivian Riffe; brother, Ellis Green; and niece, Sandra Coon. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gordon Eversole; grandsons, Tim and Nikki Pridemore; great-grandchildren, Melinda, Tony, Brittany and Timothy; nephews, Eddie Green, Johnny Eversole, David Eversole and Jimmy Fife; niece, Brenda Bowman; and great nieces and nephews. Also left to remember Marion are her friends and church family. Thank you to Hillcrest Healthcare Center and Boone Memorial Hospital for their excellent care of our loved one. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Wharton Missionary Baptist Church with Darrell Searls and Gary Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Noah White Cemetery, Bim, W.Va. Friends may call one hour to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com Funeral Home Handley Funeral Home - Danville

439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175

Danville , WV 25053

(304) 369-0718 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Southern WV from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close