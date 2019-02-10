Obituary Print MARK DAVID TACKETT | Visit Guest Book

MARK DAVID TACKETT, age 45, of Carroll, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born December 17, 1973, in Columbus, Ohio, but was proudly raised in Logan, W.Va. Mark served 24 years in state government working in the field of human resources and labor relations for the Ohio Departments of Youth Services, Mental Health and Addiction Services, and Administrative Services. He was currently serving as the Deputy Director of the Office of Collective Bargaining, which he called his dream job and privilege leading the greatest staff in state government. Mark was passionate about his Reds, Buckeyes and Steelers, but his greatest love was spending time with family, especially at the beach or the ball field. Mark dedicated hundreds of hours coaching various sports in Hamilton Township and Canal Winchester youth leagues firmly believing that organized sports developed kids into great citizens and future leaders building stronger communities. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Shelly Ward Tackett; children, Morgan Ward (Sam Beck), Hanna (Edson) Howard, Natalie Tackett and Ryan Tackett; parents, Dale and Faye Balentine Tackett; siblings, Brian (Catherine) Tackett and Lisa (Junior) Meade; nephews, Joshua, Justin and Tyler Tackett; niece, Jenna Meade. Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following, at Gender Road Christian Church, 5336 Gender Road, Canal Winchester, Ohio, on Tuesday, February 12. Additional information and condolences online are available through Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home at

