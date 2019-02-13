NORMA JEAN MURPHY LESTER of Gilbert, W.Va., widow of Burgoyne Lester and Seth Phillips, died Feb. 9 at Williamson, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, First Missionary Baptist Church, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial following in Oak Log Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019