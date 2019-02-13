Obituary
Print

NORMA JEAN MURPHY LESTER of Gilbert


NORMA JEAN MURPHY LESTER of Gilbert, W.Va., widow of Burgoyne Lester and Seth Phillips, died Feb. 9 at Williamson, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, First Missionary Baptist Church, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial following in Oak Log Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Mounts Funeral Home Inc
4Th Ave & Venus St
Gilbert, WV 25621
(304) 664-3322
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com