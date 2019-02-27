PAUL DOUGLAS CLARK of Man, W.Va., was born on September 25, 1949, to the late Sylvester M. and Pauline E. Clark. Paul graduated from Man High School in 1967, then join the United States Air Force in 1968. After serving in the military, he worked in the coal mines for a short period of time, following that he worked for United Parcel Service from which he retired with 20 years service. After retirement he could not sit still and went to work for Gilman Burgess at McNeely Hardware Center. Paul was a member at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Braeholm, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodlawncremations.com
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019