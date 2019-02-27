Obituary Print PAUL DOUGLAS CLARK | Visit Guest Book

PAUL DOUGLAS CLARK of Man, W.Va., was born on September 25, 1949, to the late Sylvester M. and Pauline E. Clark. Paul graduated from Man High School in 1967, then join the United States Air Force in 1968. After serving in the military, he worked in the coal mines for a short period of time, following that he worked for United Parcel Service from which he retired with 20 years service. After retirement he could not sit still and went to work for Gilman Burgess at McNeely Hardware Center. Paul was a member at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Braeholm, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed at

PAUL DOUGLAS CLARK of Man, W.Va., was born on September 25, 1949, to the late Sylvester M. and Pauline E. Clark. Paul graduated from Man High School in 1967, then join the United States Air Force in 1968. After serving in the military, he worked in the coal mines for a short period of time, following that he worked for United Parcel Service from which he retired with 20 years service. After retirement he could not sit still and went to work for Gilman Burgess at McNeely Hardware Center. Paul was a member at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Braeholm, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodlawncremations.com Published in Southern WV from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close