PAUL EDWARD THOMPSON, 72, of Merrimac, W.Va., husband of Lorraine Ward Thompson, died Feb. 5 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was formerly an assembly worker at Ford Motor Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Chattaroy (W.Va.) Church of God; burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Chattaroy Church of God. www.hatfieldfc.com.
