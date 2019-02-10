MR. ROBERT DANIEL "BOONE" DINGESS, 74, of Logan, W.Va., formerly of Harts, W.Va., was born March 12, 1944, at Harts, W.Va., a son of the late Robert and Lucy McCloud Dingess. Boone departed this life on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at his son's residence. Boone was a farmer and retired veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Cary Dingess, Emmett Dingess, Doris Rowe and David Dingess. Survivors include his sons, John (Veronica) Dingess of Harts, W.Va., and Robert (Dorothy) Dingess of Portland, Ore.; grandsons, Chase and Braxton; and his brother, Harold Dingess of Harts, W.Va. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., with Rev. Joe Triplett officiating. Burial will follow in the Dingess Cemetery at Harts, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
