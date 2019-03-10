Obituary Print RUTH EVELYN STEPP BOOTHE | Visit Guest Book

RUTH EVELYN STEPP BOOTHE, daughter of the late Stewart Stevenson and Lelia Belle Wilson Stepp, passed away on March 3, 2019, in South Williamson, Ky. Ruth was born in Fairview Addition, Williamson, W.Va., on December 30, 1932. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Boothe, and a brother, Paul Stepp. Ruth worked as an account supervisor with Appalachian Power Company for 21 years. It was while working at Appalachian Power that she met her late husband, George Thomas Boothe, who was also an employee of the company. She was treasurer of the K-Appa-K Club and a member of the Appalachian Power Women's Group. Over the course of her life, Ruth has been very active in the church, civic and social circles of her community. She was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church, and she also attended Grace Baptist Temple. Ruth was very active in various ministries at Memorial where she had served as a lay leader, treasurer of Memorial United Methodist Women, chairperson of Administrative Council and taught an adult Sunday school class. She was a member of the Williamson Wildwood Garden Club and formerly served as the club's calling secretary. She was a former member of the Williamson Junior Women's Club and served as its treasurer. God granted Ruth the gift of longevity. She was also blessed to find her passions and participate in the activities that brought her the most enjoyment. Among her personal items was a note upon which she had written, these are the things I like: quilting, crocheting, cooking, antiques, traveling, ballgames and my computer. Ruth is survived by three children, Kathy Lynn (Paul) Pinson of Williamson, W.Va., Thomas Kelly (Kathy) Windle of Speedwell, Tenn., Susan Elaine Booth of Williamson, W.Va., and a stepdaughter, Patricia (Dan) Boothe-Helpbringer of University Park, Fla.; four grandchildren, Melissa Kay Windle of Clayton, N.C., Stewart Thomas (Cassie) Windle of Stone, Ky., Meredith Ann (Scott) Pinson-Browder of Charlotte, N.C., and Whitney Ellen (Jonathan) Pinson-Herwig of Charlotte, N.C.; two step-grandchildren, Todd Helpbringer of Columbus, Ohio, and Holly H. Mitchell of Tallahassee, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Logan Thomas, Layla Dawn, Landyn Windle, Marc Anthony Graham and Carter Herwig; and a sister-in-law, Patsy Stepp of Ocala, Fla.; two nephews, Joe (Betty) Stepp of Jacksonville, Fla., and Michael (Jeanette) Stepp of Ocala, Fla.; and a niece, Linda Stepp Quattrone of Jupiter, Fla. Ruth is also survived by special friends, Nancy "Bunky"

RUTH EVELYN STEPP BOOTHE, daughter of the late Stewart Stevenson and Lelia Belle Wilson Stepp, passed away on March 3, 2019, in South Williamson, Ky. Ruth was born in Fairview Addition, Williamson, W.Va., on December 30, 1932. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Boothe, and a brother, Paul Stepp. Ruth worked as an account supervisor with Appalachian Power Company for 21 years. It was while working at Appalachian Power that she met her late husband, George Thomas Boothe, who was also an employee of the company. She was treasurer of the K-Appa-K Club and a member of the Appalachian Power Women's Group. Over the course of her life, Ruth has been very active in the church, civic and social circles of her community. She was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church, and she also attended Grace Baptist Temple. Ruth was very active in various ministries at Memorial where she had served as a lay leader, treasurer of Memorial United Methodist Women, chairperson of Administrative Council and taught an adult Sunday school class. She was a member of the Williamson Wildwood Garden Club and formerly served as the club's calling secretary. She was a former member of the Williamson Junior Women's Club and served as its treasurer. God granted Ruth the gift of longevity. She was also blessed to find her passions and participate in the activities that brought her the most enjoyment. Among her personal items was a note upon which she had written, these are the things I like: quilting, crocheting, cooking, antiques, traveling, ballgames and my computer. Ruth is survived by three children, Kathy Lynn (Paul) Pinson of Williamson, W.Va., Thomas Kelly (Kathy) Windle of Speedwell, Tenn., Susan Elaine Booth of Williamson, W.Va., and a stepdaughter, Patricia (Dan) Boothe-Helpbringer of University Park, Fla.; four grandchildren, Melissa Kay Windle of Clayton, N.C., Stewart Thomas (Cassie) Windle of Stone, Ky., Meredith Ann (Scott) Pinson-Browder of Charlotte, N.C., and Whitney Ellen (Jonathan) Pinson-Herwig of Charlotte, N.C.; two step-grandchildren, Todd Helpbringer of Columbus, Ohio, and Holly H. Mitchell of Tallahassee, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Logan Thomas, Layla Dawn, Landyn Windle, Marc Anthony Graham and Carter Herwig; and a sister-in-law, Patsy Stepp of Ocala, Fla.; two nephews, Joe (Betty) Stepp of Jacksonville, Fla., and Michael (Jeanette) Stepp of Ocala, Fla.; and a niece, Linda Stepp Quattrone of Jupiter, Fla. Ruth is also survived by special friends, Nancy "Bunky" Smith , Benny Burchett, Joan Trimble and Carrie Jessie. Visitation was on Friday, March 8, 2019, at noon at Memorial United Methodist Church in West Williamson, W.Va. The funeral service immediately followed the visitation at 1 p.m.; Reverend Jerry Shields officiated. Internment was at the Stepp Family Cemetery in Fairview Addition, Williamson, W.Va. Active pallbearers were Stewart and Logan Windle, Jonathan "Duke" Jewell and Jonathan Herwig. Honorary pallbearers included Scott Browder, Gary Davis, Stan Elkins, Mark Hager, Luther Jones, Paul E. Pinson and Reverend Ron Sanger. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 536, Williamson, WV 25661. You may express online condolences at www.weavermortuaryinc.com . Weaver Mortuary of West Williamson is serving the Boothe family. Funeral Home Weaver Mortuary Inc

1718 W 3Rd Ave

Williamson , WV 25661

(304) 235-2410 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Southern WV from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close