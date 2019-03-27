SCOTTY DANIELS, of Beech Creek, W.Va., was born January 29, 1941 at Lindsey, W.Va., a son of the late Samuel and Mary Belle Blankenship Daniels, departed this life on March 23, 2019 at Tug Valley ARH Medical Center. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Ben Creek Church of Christ with Bro. Rocky Hatfield officiating, burial will follow in the Murphy Family Cemetery at Beech Creek, W.Va. Visitation will be on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with a service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Gene Clemmons officiating. Expressions of sympathy may also be extended to the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com, Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, W.Va.
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019