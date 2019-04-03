Obituary Print SEIGLE RHAE CURRY | Visit Guest Book

SEIGLE RHAE CURRY, 85, of Chattaroy, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her residence. Seigle and her daughter, Pam, were leaving the home to attend church services when Seigle suddenly fell ill. Seigle was born October 31, 1933, at Lookout, Ky., a daughter of the late Champ Clark Phillips and Hazel Castle Phillips. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Bill Curry; a brother, Don Phillips; brothers-in-law, Tommy, Roy, Clyde and Paul Curry and Thurman Perry; sisters-in-law, Goldie Perry, Shirley Curry and Brenda Phillips. Seigle retired as the business office supervisor at Williamson Memorial Hospital after 30 years of outstanding service. She was a longtime member of the Chattaroy Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, was a former children's Sunday school teacher and bible school teacher. She was also active in the women's organization, WOM. Seigle held the honor of being the oldest member of the church at this time of her passing. Seigle was an avid Williamson High School Wolfpack sports fan, and a Duke University basketball fan. After the closing of Williamson High School, she began following the Mingo Miners athletic teams. To know Seigle was to know of her love of sports and most especially her devotion to the Wolfpack. It was a very rare occasion that she and her late husband, Bill, missed a Wolfpack game. She was also very devoted to the Chattaroy Reunion Committee, faithfully attending committee meetings and engaging in activities that promoted the organization's goals and annual reunions. Seigle was also an outstanding cook and she very much enjoyed entertaining her large family with as many as 50 family members in attendance for holiday meals and various family gatherings. Seigle lived an exceptionally full, good and meaningful life. She gave love in measures that are incalculable, and she was gracious enough to receive the love that was showered upon her by her family and many friends. She long-ago devoted her life to her Lord and Savior and she was not bashful about sharing her faith and the goodness of her loving God. She was endowed with physical beauty, but it was the beauty of her heart and loving spirit that drew people to her. She was a devoted and fiercely protective wife, mother and grandmother. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and they were each the joy of her life. Seigle is survived by four children, Nyoka (Winfred) Farley, Pam Warden, Greg (Teresa) Curry and Jerry (Sharon) Curry; 11 grandchildren, Lori (Brandon Hall), Courtney (Chris Maxwell), Gregory (April Curry), Jennifer (Scotty Brewster), Jamie (Brandon Maynard), Tonya (John Meddings), T. J. (Tiffany Warden), David (Missy Warden), Carmelina (David Fields), Andrea (Byron Copley) and Jeremy Curry; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Howard Phillips, Roger (Susie) Phillips, and Larry Phillips; a sister, Connie Hatcher; brothers-in-law, Ray (Lucinda) Curry and Charles Curry; sister-in-law, Mary Curry; several nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved and a host of loving friends. Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Chattaroy Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service is on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the church. Rev. John Thompson will officiate along with Rev. Paul Murdock. Moses Pinson will read the obituary. Interment is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the men of the Chattaroy Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contribution be made to the Chattaroy Missionary Baptist Church, P. O. Box 224, Chattaroy, WV 25667. Online condolences can be expressed at

