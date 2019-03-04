Obituary Print SPICER PATRICK WELCH | Visit Guest Book

SPICER PATRICK WELCH, 85, formerly of Barrett (Clinton Camp), W.Va., went to be with his heavenly father on February 25, 2019, at 1:35 p.m. at the Hubbard in South Charleston, W.Va., surrounded by his loving family. Pat was born in Boone County, W.Va., on August 23, 1933. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gladys Welch; his loving wife, Jane Welch; son, Spicer Patrick Welch Jr.; and siblings, Dewey, Harold, Junior, Lawrence and Hazel. Left to honor Pat and remember his love are his three children, Donna (Barry) Kirby, Becky (E.D.) Hill and Steve Welch; five grandchildren, Brian (Evelyn) Kirby, Christy (Matt) Shaffer, Suzanne (Chad) Walth, Mary Jane (Chris) McNeely and Erica Jane Welch; eight great-grandchildren, Patrick, Nicholas and Sarah Kirby, Abigail Jane and Ethan McNeely, Maggie Jane Holstein, Maddie Shaffer and Madeline Rae Walth; loving friend and caregiver, Janet Baldwin; and many nieces and nephews. Pat was a devout Christian who attended Cox's Fork Church. He was loved by many and was known for his captivating smile. If there was ever an award for the #1 Hugger, Pat would win hands down ... "and everything!" His family is at peace knowing he is now walking the streets of gold with his loving wife, and Savior Jesus Christ. The funeral was officiated by Harley Egnor and Jerry Workman on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. The family greeted friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. for visitation; the funeral service began at 2 p.m., followed by the burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Madison, W.Va. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Thomas Memorial Hospital, Hubbard , and Dr. McCormick for their excellent care shown to Pat and his family during his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to The Hydrocephalus Foundation in honor of Pat's great-granddaughter, Madeline. Donations can be mailed to Phyllis Rogers, Hydrocephalus Association, 9249 S. Broadway, #200-845, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129. Please memo "Team Maddie." You may express your condolences to the family at

