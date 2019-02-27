Obituary Print STEPHEN MORRIS BAISDEN | Visit Guest Book

STEPHEN MORRIS BAISDEN, 60, of Lenore, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 21, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. He is survived by his widow, Susan Martin Baisden; two sons, Kraft Baisden of Hazard, Ky., and Wesley Estepp of Delbarton, W.Va.; one daughter, Amanda Baisden-Payne of Huntington; and three grandchildren, Bailey, Kendall and Abigail Payne of Huntington. He is also survived by three brothers, Jan Baisden of Kernersville, N.C., Ernest Baisden Jr. of Romney, W.Va., and Harry Baisden of Falls Church, Va.; three sisters, Judy Dempsey of Lenore, Diane Jenks of Eglon, W.Va., and Terri Collier of Loudon, Tenn.; a number of nieces and nephews; and friends who are like family, Marsha Boggs, Sandy Porter, the entire Porter family, and many others. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Michael Baisden. He was born in South Charleston, W.Va., on Nov. 7, 1958, the son of the late Ernest Sr. and Anna Baisden. He was a graduate of Lenore High School and attended Marshall University, where he earned a Bachelor of Regents Degree, and West Virginia University, where he earned a Master's Degree in Legal Studies. A 21-year veteran of the West Virginia Dept. of Health and Human Resources, he was a hearing officer for the department's Office of Inspector General upon his death. He was an adjunct faculty member at Southern West Virginia Community College, where he previously taught. He also taught himself computer graphics and worked for a time as production manager for newsletter publisher Pasha Publications in Arlington, Va. He had a passion for skiing and was an avid video gamer, a runner – he completed a five kilometer run this past New Year's Eve and was a long-time supporter of the Hatfield McCoy Marathon – and an accomplished cook. He was an active member of the East Williamson Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. (5 p.m. for family) Saturday, Feb. 23, at the East Williamson Baptist Church, 414 Peter St., Williamson, W.Va.; memorial service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steve's memory to East Williamson Baptist Church or the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center at Case Western Reserve University.

