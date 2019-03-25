SUZANNE ANNETTE MEHMEL, 56, of Kenova, W.Va., formerly of Wharton, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born October 24, 1962, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of Doris J. Lee Newsom of Kenova, W.Va., and the late Charles Newsom. A brother, Charles Douglas Newsom, also preceded her in death. Suzanne was a tax accountant having owned and operated Guyan Tax Service. She was devoted mother, loved her family, music, cooking and art. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Robert Colford of Kenova; two daughters, Mariah Bragg of Huntington and Mia Bragg of Crown City, Ohio; and three grandsons, Jakai Payne, Kyngston Payne and Jaxxon Moore. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Phillip Rowe officiating. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. until service time Saturday. Donations made to Chapman's Mortuary for expenses would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
