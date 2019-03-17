Obituary Print WALTER DEAN BOGAR | Visit Guest Book

WALTER DEAN BOGAR, 60, of Hardy, Ky., passed away in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence, of a sudden illness. Walter was born July 22, 1958, the son of the late Joseph Ephraim "J.E." Bogar and Birdie Mae Runyon Bogar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nedria Stephenson; his other dad, Berlin Thornsbury; brother-in-law, Bert Slater; and nephew, Joey Bogar. Also preceding in death are his paternal grandparents, Ermil and Elsie Hatfield Bogar, and maternal grandparents, Moses and Polly Hunt Runyon. Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Debbie Thornsbury Bogar, whom he loved dearly; his other mother, Thurajene Thornsbury; his four brothers, Joseph Darryl (Brenda and John) Bogar of Clermont, Fla., Roy (Brenda, Roy Eugene, Jonathan, Mark and Suzanne) Bogar of Grethel, Ky., Roger (Mae, Krystal, Fred) Bogar of Hardy, Ky., and Tom Bogar of Hardy, Ky.; one sister, Elsie Slater (son Bert Slater Jr.) of Lake Wales, Fla.; and brothers-in-law, Paul Stephenson (Jenny, Polly), Ivan Neil (Mary) Thornsbury, James (Susie) Thornsbury and Troy (and son Ben) Thornsbury, and his sisters (in-law), Barb (Jerome) Newsome, Lesa (Mark) Justice, Reesia Thornsbury, Tammy (Adam, Amy, Josh) Dotson. Walter loved all his nieces and nephews including two he held close to his heart and helped raise, Rebecca and Kayla Justice. Walter loved his church family and was always joyful in the Lord. He was a faithful member of the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church for 17 years where he served as a deacon and clerk. Walter loved his church family dearly; he looked forward to seeing them every weekend. Just like his other dad, Berlin, he wanted to be first there. Never a truer Bible verse about Walter than the one found in Matthew 5:15 and 5:16: "Neither do men light a candle and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it gives light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven." Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Dix Fork Old Regular ministers officiating. Special services were held Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with old regular Baptist ministers. Burial will follow at the Bogar Cemetery on Narrows Branch Road, Hardy, Ky., with brothers and brothers-in-law serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Bogar family. Online condolences at

WALTER DEAN BOGAR, 60, of Hardy, Ky., passed away in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence, of a sudden illness. Walter was born July 22, 1958, the son of the late Joseph Ephraim "J.E." Bogar and Birdie Mae Runyon Bogar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nedria Stephenson; his other dad, Berlin Thornsbury; brother-in-law, Bert Slater; and nephew, Joey Bogar. Also preceding in death are his paternal grandparents, Ermil and Elsie Hatfield Bogar, and maternal grandparents, Moses and Polly Hunt Runyon. Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Debbie Thornsbury Bogar, whom he loved dearly; his other mother, Thurajene Thornsbury; his four brothers, Joseph Darryl (Brenda and John) Bogar of Clermont, Fla., Roy (Brenda, Roy Eugene, Jonathan, Mark and Suzanne) Bogar of Grethel, Ky., Roger (Mae, Krystal, Fred) Bogar of Hardy, Ky., and Tom Bogar of Hardy, Ky.; one sister, Elsie Slater (son Bert Slater Jr.) of Lake Wales, Fla.; and brothers-in-law, Paul Stephenson (Jenny, Polly), Ivan Neil (Mary) Thornsbury, James (Susie) Thornsbury and Troy (and son Ben) Thornsbury, and his sisters (in-law), Barb (Jerome) Newsome, Lesa (Mark) Justice, Reesia Thornsbury, Tammy (Adam, Amy, Josh) Dotson. Walter loved all his nieces and nephews including two he held close to his heart and helped raise, Rebecca and Kayla Justice. Walter loved his church family and was always joyful in the Lord. He was a faithful member of the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church for 17 years where he served as a deacon and clerk. Walter loved his church family dearly; he looked forward to seeing them every weekend. Just like his other dad, Berlin, he wanted to be first there. Never a truer Bible verse about Walter than the one found in Matthew 5:15 and 5:16: "Neither do men light a candle and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it gives light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven." Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 17, at 11 a.m. at Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Dix Fork Old Regular ministers officiating. Special services were held Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with old regular Baptist ministers. Burial will follow at the Bogar Cemetery on Narrows Branch Road, Hardy, Ky., with brothers and brothers-in-law serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Bogar family. Online condolences at www.rerogesfh.com Funeral Home R.E. Rogers Funeral Home - Belfry

25062 US HWY 119

Belfry , KY 41514

606-353-7212 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Southern WV from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close